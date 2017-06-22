Kanye West’s ‘Leftover’ Fast Food Trash Selling for $12,000 on eBay

Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

How much would you pay for Kanye West’s fast food garbage? If you said, “Uh, absolutely nothing, obviously,” you may want to rethink your investment strategies, because apparently Kanye’s trash is worth big bucks. At least on eBay.

Now, to be fair, this isn’t just any fast food garbage. It’s from a stop West made at Nando’s in London before his performance at the Brit Awards. The rapper and producer made a bit of a scene at the restaurant, jumping up on a counter and proclaiming that those who wanted a photo should get it now. Needless to say, plenty of shots landed on Twitter.

The trash in question—which an eBay seller prefers to call “leftovers”—is a napkin, a fry container and what appears to be a single fry. Other than the event’s notoriety, the seller doesn’t offer up any proof that this trash is actually Kanye’s. However, bidders seem to believe. As of writing, the price is £8,000, nearly $12,000.

“I did not want to sell as I am a massive fan,” wrote the seller, “but need the money really so hope it goes to someone as avid as myself.” I think we all hope this garbage finds a nice home.

