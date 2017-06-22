Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Birthday Cake Almost Set Her 'Veep' Wig on Fire

© David Crotty/Getty Images
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

Nobody is safe from the terrors of Friday the 13th... not even Emmy award-winning celebrities who happen to be celebrating birthdays. 

Disaster almost struck the set of HBO's Veep when show star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was surprised with a chocolate cake. As the beloved actress blew out candles, part of her signature Selina Meyer wig nearly caught fire, which would have surely inspired a character-driven, profanity-laced tirade.

Related: STOCK UP ON GAME OF THRONES WINE BEFORE SEASON 7

The moment was captured on video below, to which Louis-Dreyfus captioned "something bad almost happened yesterday." 

Needless to say, we're relieved that things didn't quickly escalate into three-alarm fire proportions. 

Stay safe, Julia. 2017 needs you. 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up