Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Birthday Cake Almost Set Her 'Veep' Wig on Fire

Nobody is safe from the terrors of Friday the 13th... not even Emmy award-winning celebrities who happen to be celebrating birthdays.

Disaster almost struck the set of HBO's Veep when show star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was surprised with a chocolate cake. As the beloved actress blew out candles, part of her signature Selina Meyer wig nearly caught fire, which would have surely inspired a character-driven, profanity-laced tirade.

The moment was captured on video below, to which Louis-Dreyfus captioned "something bad almost happened yesterday."

Needless to say, we're relieved that things didn't quickly escalate into three-alarm fire proportions.

Stay safe, Julia. 2017 needs you.