Judge Says Subway Must Guarantee the Length of Its Foot-Longs

If you thought news that a lawsuit over the length of Subway’s foot-long sandwiches was ridiculous, a federal judge doesn’t completely disagree with you, but that didn’t stop her from granting final approval on a deal that will require Subway to make sure its sandwiches measure up moving forward.

Both sides seem to have a positive takeaway in the settlement between Subway’s parent corporation and ten plaintiffs who complained of they were shorted on sub lengths. Though the lawyers behind the suit were unable to reach a monetary class-action settlement, they did reach an agreement where Subway would take measures to ensure the length of their subs for at least the next four years. The plaintiffs also each walked with $500, while their lawyers were given $520,000 in attorney fees. Sounds like the plaintiffs should have spent less time complaining about sandwiches and more time going to law school.

Meanwhile, Subway took solace in the knowledge that the judge didn’t find any wrongdoing on their part, meaning that though the brand will have to do a better job with quality control moving forward, they weren’t required to pay out any major monetary damages.

Judge Lynn Adelman came to her decision after determining that though Subway’s sandwich bread could vary in size, the quantity of ingredients before baking was consistent. The sub chain also makes the sandwiches in front of the customer and provides additional non-standardized ingredients like lettuce and mayo for free. “Thus, the plaintiffs learned that, as a practical matter, the length of the bread does not affect the quantity of food the customer receives,” the judge wrote according to the Associated Press. It sounds like Judge Adelman put more thought into how a Subway sandwich is made than some people who work at Subway.

For their part, Subway will now “use a tool for measuring bread.” A big foot-long foam middle finger would probably do the trick.

