Jets Fans Can Cure Their Sunday Hangover with a $50 Breakfast Sandwich

Apparently 1 p.m. on a Sunday is pretty early to get up, at least for the type of hard-drinking football obsessives who follow the New York Jets. So we probably shouldn’t be surprised that the team’s home base, Metlife Stadium, is selling a killer breakfast sandwich, and they feel like they can get away with changing $50 for it.

Of course, at that price, you shouldn’t expect your average bagel, meat and cheese sandwich. The “Jumbo Jet Breakfast Bagel” is a monstrous ten inches in diameter (that’s more than a regulation NBA basketball): A giant everything bagel that’s packed with four fried eggs, a half pound of Taylor Pork Roll, a one pound chorizo patty, a one pound breakfast sausage patty, four slices of American cheese, potato hash and a side of “Jet Fuel,” which—no, it’s not a half-pint of Jim Beam—is a green chimichurri sauce. Call it an insurance policy on your heartburn down payment.

This handheld equivalent of an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is just one item served as a part of the NFL team’s “Jet Fuel” line of concessions. There’s also a 28-inch loaded Polish sausage meant for seven people that will set you back a mere $60 and a mind-blowingly large soft pretzel that costs $30.

Now all Jets fans need is an oversize empty “Jumbo Jet Bucket” for them to fill with tears when their team inevitably loses again this year. Maybe that could come free when you buy a season ticket package.

