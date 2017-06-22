JetBlue Started a Farm Right at JFK Airport

Screw farm-to-regular-table. The future might be farm-to-seat-back-tray-table.

Late last week, JetBlue announced they had built a 24,000-square-foot farm, or, more accurate, an urban garden, alongside Terminal 5 at New York City’s JFK Airport. Constructed from 2,300 black plastic milk crates and filled with soil created by composting leftover food from the terminal, the facility is expected to produce two harvests, growing more than 1,000 pounds of blue potatoes—the same variety used in the blue chips they serve on their flights. The farm will also have more than 1,000 other herb and vegetable plants, such as arugula, beets, mint, fennel, rosemary, sage, basil and kale, which the company says will be used in Terminal 5’s restaurants or donated to food banks.

“In today’s world of genetically modified and franken-foods, it is very important to know where your food comes from,” Brian Holtman, JetBlue's manager of concession programs, said to USA Today. “By creating a farm at T5, we can show crew members and customers exactly where their food is coming from.” Not that vegetables grown at the airport sound quite worthy of your CSA, but they get major points for trying.

