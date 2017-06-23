This Japanese Woman Just Ate 150 McNuggets In One Sitting

Some might say there’s nothing more ‘Murican than when Joey Chestnut reclaimed the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest crown by downing a record 70 hot dogs in just 10 minutes – on the Fourth of July, no less. Meanwhile, Japan’s Yuka Kinoshita would probably just giggle politely.

Though the California-born Chestnut might be America’s current hot dog eating darling, over the past two year, Kinoshita has become a Japanese celebrity by proving that excessive eating doesn’t have to just be an American pastime. On a nearly daily basis, the petite YouTuber who has earned the nickname of “gluttonous beautiful woman” (okay, maybe Americans are still better at nicknames) has continued to gulp down ridiculous amounts of all sorts of foods – including US staples like hamburgers and, in one recent video, Chicken McNuggets.

Perhaps because McDonald’s is such an American institution, the above video of Kinoshita casually (and I mean really casually) tearing through ten 15-piece boxes of McNuggets has recently garnered attention on websites in the States. Part of what makes it so enjoyable to watch is that where Chestnut’s accomplishment was a hurried hot dog battle, Kinoshita takes down her 150 McNuggets with, dare I say, a charming grace.

According to Foodbeast, the Japanese queen of gluttony is able to gorge thanks to a “unique” stomach. Regardless of how she does it, I’m just happy to see globalization is finally allowing the world’s grossest people a chance to shine no matter where they and their disgusting abilities come from.

