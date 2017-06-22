This Japanese Restaurant Is Serving a Real Nothing Burger

The Japanese continue to draw from their infinitely deep well of unusual food with their latest invention: a burger without any burger in it. A restaurant chain called Lotteria has started serving what they call the “No-Shrimp Burger”—a sandwich of only lettuce and tartar sauce on a bun.

So seriously, what’s the deal with this crazy burger? Well, according to Rocket News 24, the “No-Shrimp Burger” is just a clever marketing campaign for a forthcoming burger that does, in fact, have shrimp on it. For now, though, everyone can enjoy not having a shrimp burger. I guess Lotteria’s marketing department started taking advice from South Park’s Eric Cartman.

But sometimes gimmicks can turn into full-fledged phenomena. The KFC Double Down was likely an April Fools' Day prank, and now the chain has sold more than 10 million of them. And curious fast food fans are already ordering plenty of No-Shrimp Burgers. I guess sometimes there is no accounting for taste—or in this case, a complete lack of it.

