Japan’s About to Get a Sailor Moon Pop-Up Cafe

Moon Tiara Action! Tomorrow, this incredible Sailor Moon-themed café will open in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo. With girl-power-tastic menu items like pink-bunned burgers, Tuxedo Mask’s Nihilistic Pasta, and berry mousse decorated to look like Luna P Ball, this delightfully over-the-top café is sure to take you right back to the nineties. That, or remind you how much you've forgotten about Sailor Moon. The Chibiusa Café is an extension of the Sailor Moon exhibition opening at the top of Roppongi Hills' Mori Tower, showcasing original Sailor Moon concept art as well as new works made just for the show.

Related: Fire Ramen Delights and Terrifies Diners in Japan

The café is named after Chibiusa, a character introduced in Sailor Moon R, the second story arc of the Sailor Moon series. A small child from the future taken on as Sailor Moon's mentee, Chibiusa annoyed the hell out of the show's fans. Still, we've got to thank her for bringing us such delightful fare as the " Heavenly Miracle Romance Parfait." And if the adorable Sailor Moon-themed food items aren't quite grown-up enough for you, you can try an alcoholic version of the Evil Black Crystal Cocktail.

This Roppongi Hills café has previously hosted such wonderful pop-ups as the Pikachu Café, with Pikachu latte art and Pikachu burgers, and this Murakami café, with all kinds of foods decorated to look just like Takashi Murakami's iconic flowers.

So keep an eye on your Instagram feed tomorrow, because you can be sure that the internet is about to explode with adorable photos from the #ChibiusaCafe.