James Taylor Updated 'Fire and Rain' to Include Calzones

"Fire and Rain" is perhaps one of the most perfect tunes to come out of the singer-songwriter era of American popular music. And when James Taylor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, he made the surprising revelation that even his masterpiece is still a work in progress.

Taylor explained to Colbert that back in 1970 when the song was written, he'd only seen a few things in his life, "mostly fire and rain." Now older and wiser, Taylor has seen many more things including "those pizzas that are folded over and the edges are crimped with a fork." Thankfully, Taylor and Colbert dueted on the updated version, including verses about calzones and a bunch more things they've seen. I think I'm going to go see a calzone right now.

