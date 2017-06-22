It's Time to Get Acquainted with Some Superior Japanese Comfort Food

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

All over this wonderful world, people in search of the most comforting of comfort foods agree on our mutual love of crispy, golden brown, fried to perfection chicken. So, as I continue my world tour of fried chicken, here's my little twist on a Japanese classic—buttermilk chicken tender katsu Bowls.

Buttermilk Chicken Tender Katsu Bowls

Serves 4

For the chicken:

  • 3 chicken breasts
  • 2 cups buttermilk 
  • 1 1/2 cups flour 
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs 
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • Vegetable oil, for frying 

For the curry sauce:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil 
  • 1 cup red onion, finely diced
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne 
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 cup carrots, grated
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons tomato puree 

For assembly: 

  • 2 cups basmati or jasmine rice, cooked
  • 2 cups lettuce greens

First, prepare your chicken. Slice your 3 chicken breasts into long tenders, about 1 inch in size. You should have 12 - 14. Put the chicken in a large freezer bag, cover with buttermilk and place it in the fridge for at least 2 hours (overnight is best). 

Heat a saucepan over medium. Add your oil, onion, garlic, and ginger. Sauté for 6 minutes, until the onion starts to become translucent. Add the remaining ingredients to the pan, bring to a simmer, and allow the sauce to bubble away and thicken. Give it a stir every few minutes, so it doesn't catch. (about 20 minutes). 

Heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 350 degrees in a large dutch oven or a deep stock pot. 

Combine your panko, flour, and salt in a large bowl. Dredge the marinated chicken in the flour mixture and, working in batches, fry for 6 - 8 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through. 

Build your bowls with the cooked rice, 3 - 4 tenders, and ladle your sauce over the top. Top with some refreshing greens, and serve immediately. 

