It's a Salad—Wait, No, It's a Twinkie

Deconstructed Caesar Salad with Parmesan Fluff and Brioche Twinkie; Primary Food & Drink, Greenwich, CT

At his first East Coast restaurant, Chicago chef Graham Elliot blurs the line between salad and dessert. The base of his Caesar is a buttery brioche "Twinkie" stuffed with both mascarpone and cream cheeses, then topped with a halved romaine heart and a sliver of Spanish anchovy.

Crackpot Inspiration: "The idea was to focus on the oft overlooked crouton," says Elliot. "Rather than just use the day old bread I figured that warm, sautéed brioche filled with Parmesan mascarpone would be a little sassier."

Outrageous Innovation: Building a salad on a piece of cake. At least it's topped with Parmesan "fluff" instead of the marshmallow variety.

