Italy Sets World Record for Longest Pizza with Mile Long Pie

You’re hungry. You’re digging through your cabinets trying to figure out what you could whip up for dinner. If you happen to find 1.5 tons of mozzarella and 2 tons of tomato sauce, you’re just a mile worth of pizza dough away from being able to make the world’s longest pizza.

Over 60 Italian pizza makers came together in Milan this past weekend, spending 18 hours to construct a 1,595.45 meter long pizza – a length that left the pie just 45 feet short of a full mile. Luckily Italians don’t used miles, so no one seemed to care about missing this milestone. This new pie beats the previous record holder, a 1,141.5 meter pizza created in Spain.

After all that work, on Saturday, Guinness World Records officially gave the pizza its title of world’s longest and slices were given away for free to the more than 30,000 attendees of Expo 2015, Milan’s world fair. Leftovers were donated to a local food bank.

The Milan pie, which rightfully brings the pizza record back to Italy, weighed five tons and stretched across 800 tables. Video of the event shows the massive creation being cooked with rolling ovens.

Bad news for people who love toppings, however: this pie was strictly margherita. I smell an opening for “world’s largest pepperoni pizza.”

