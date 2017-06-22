Italian Woman Facing Up to 6 Years in Jail for Not Cooking Enough

Everyone likes a good home-cooked meal, but making your wife stand trial for refusing to use the stove seems a bit harsh. But apparently, in Italy, that’s the law.

A 47-year-old man in the Italian village of Sonnino filed a complaint about his wife with the police, leading the 40-year-old woman to face the formal charge of “mistreatment of the family.” According to the Telegraph, the husband accused his wife of “bad management of domestic affairs” after two years of neglect, including an unwillingness to cook and clean. He also claims he’s been kicked out of their bedroom – and I’m beginning to see why.

According to the Italian penal code, the charge “punishes whoever mistreats a person in their family or a person entrusted to them for reasons of education, care or custody.” The man says that in his case, that mistreatment has included food that he has purchased having to be thrown out before it can be cooked and a level of “negligence” that has left him to “live in conditions with poor hygiene,” according to RT.

If the whole case seems absurd, you’re not the only one who feels that way. Italian newspaper Il Tempo wrote, “It’s a case that seems to have come from the 1950s and not from a country where equality between the sexes should be a given.”

However, that will be up to the courts to decide. A trial date has been set for October 12 of this year. If they thought their marriage was tough before, I have a feeling the next eight months are going to be their hardest yet.

