It’s True, Men Really Do Eat Faster Than Women

In a result that surprised researchers but probably makes perfect logical sense to most people in relationships, a South Korean study recently found that men eat faster than women.

Soojin Park and Weon-Sun Shin of Semyung University in South Korea set out to determine whether physical eating patterns had an effect on weight. According to the New Yorker, the duo “were able to document bite size, grams of food ingested per minute, chewing power (which is apparently measured in microvolts), chews per mouthful, total chewing time per mouthful, total number of chews and total meal duration” by attaching electrodes to the mouths of 48 undergraduate students, 24 of each sex, and having them eat 152 grams of boiled white rice (delicious!).

Though they found little to support their original hypothesis about weight gain, they did document substantial differences between the two sexes in the manner in which they ate: “Bite size and chewing power were ‘significantly higher’ in men, whose overall rate of consumption was faster. Women chewed at the same pace as men but gave each mouthful more chews, making their meals last ‘significantly longer.’ ”

Not only was the result surprising because it wasn’t what the researchers had set out to prove, it also goes against a previous study by Japanese scientists that found no difference between genders when it comes to chewing gum—though there are obvious differences between chewing away on gum and finishing a boring bowl of white rice.

Additionally, the researchers didn’t quite understand what caused these results. One reason they suggested was that since Korean men are required to spend time in the military, they are “trained to eat quickly”—meaning this could just be a South Korean phenomenon. But anyone who casually observed how a plate of Buffalo wings were eaten at their recent Super Bowl party can probably come to their own similar conclusions.

[h/t Munchies]

