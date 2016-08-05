These Irresistible Cookie Butter Recipes Will Break Your Diet

Food & Wine

Nutella’s got a blonde sister named cookie butter (otherwise known as speculoos or biscoff) who is giving the chocolatey hazelnut spread a run for its money. If you haven’t heard of it, you’ve probably never stepped inside a Trader Joe’s (in which case, what the hell are you doing with your life?). To celebrate this beautiful gift to mouths, we’ve rounded up some of the most decadent recipes that prove cookie butter is simply the gift that just keeps giving. Click through to check them out. 

1 of 11 © Averie Sunshine

Cookie Butter Brown Sugar Cookies

Because there is a God and that God wants us to eat these cookies. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
2 of 11 © White Lights on Wednesday

Cookie Butter Coffee Cake Muffins

These aren't your grandma's muffins, but they can be yours. And in the battle of you vs. grandma, guess who comes out on top? Click here for the recipe. 

3 of 11 © mommy in SPORTS, www.mommyinsports.com

Cookie Butter Cupcakes

Take a hike, vanilla and chocolate. You don't stand a chance next to these guys. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
4 of 11 © Crazy for Crust

Cookie Butter Pretzels

We're finding it hard to believe that anything could possibly taste bad with pretzels. These cookie butter-coated treats are no exception. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
5 of 11 © Stephanie Wise, Girl Versus Dough

Cookie Butter Banana Bread

Girl vs. Dough isn’t monkeying around with this creative take on a familiar recipe. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
6 of 11 © Keep It Sweet Desserts

Cookie Butter Ice Cream

Turn the dog days of summer into the cookie butter ice cream days of summer and you'll wish that autumn never existed. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
7 of 11 © Recipe Diaries

Cookie Butter Rice Krispies Treats

The Rice Krispies treat we never knew we needed, but can't live without. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
8 of 11 © eazy peazy mealz

Cookie Butter Cinnamon Rolls

If you believe it, then you can achieve it. Such is the case with putting cookie butter in cinnamon rolls. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
9 of 11 © Kirbie's Cravings

Cookie Butter Mug Cake

Cravings made simple. All you need is a microwave and an appetite. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
10 of 11 © eazy peazy mealz

Cookie Butter Muddy Buddies

If you thought your favorite childhood treat couldn’t get any better, this winning combination is here to prove you wrong. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
11 of 11 © Betsy Haley, www.betsylife.com

Cookie Butter Macarons

We’re pretty sure the French would approve. And isn't that all the affirmation we really need? Click here for the recipe. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up