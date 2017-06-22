'Iron Chef America' Is Heading Back to TV

NFL ratings may be on the decline, but Kitchen Stadium is just heating up with plans to reboot Iron Chef America. The hit Food Network series is slated to return with all-new episodes and an all-new name – Iron Chef Gauntlet – in spring 2017.

Specific details about the show are under wraps, but fan favorite Alton Brown will return as host of the cooking battle franchise. (We're still waiting for news of a Good Eats revival. Give the people what they want, Food Network programming department!).

As a refresher, Iron Chef America premiered in 2005, followed by a Next Iron Chef iteration in 2007. The series ended in 2014 before moving to Cooking Channel for a year.

No word on the renowned chefs who will go up against their brave and worthy opponents, but one thing's for certain: the not so "secret ingredient" for TV success is to bring back a classic, change the name and hop aboard the publicity train.

