Introducing the ‘Spaghetti and Meatballwich’: Spaghetti and Meatballs in a Pasta Bun

Some classics don't really need to be improved upon, but that won't stop the world from trying. A restaurant in Los Angeles has unleashed a spaghetti-and-meatball sandwich where the bun is actually made from spaghetti.

The concept is strikingly similar to New York’s now-legendary Ramen Burger, a hamburger that has a bun made out of fried ramen noodles. But the connection between ramen and burgers isn’t readily apparent. By replacing the meat patty with meatballs and the bun with spaghetti, The Carving Board’s “Spaghetti and Meatballwich” proves far more logical as a way to eat a take on the classic Italian pasta dish with your hands. No more twirling noodles with a fork!

According to Eater, The Carving Board has been serving up this stroke of genius via their specials board at all three of their locations. The sandwich—which also features a slab of mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara for dipping—took a few weeks to develop, according to the restaurant’s Instagram page, so hopefully they’ll keep it around long enough for all interested parties to give it a try. Or maybe it will land a spot on their permanent menu? Or maybe they’ll just ship one to my apartment?

