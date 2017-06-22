Introducing the Deep-Fried Pumpkin Spice Latte

Earlier in this very saturated pumpkin spice season we were pretty sure we had hit every possible incarnation of the fall flavor. But now there has actually been a marked improvement in the pumpkin spice-osphere. Blogger Amy Erickson from Oh, Bite It released her recipe for deep-fried Pumpkin Spiced Latte from Starbucks.

Amy has already blown our minds with deep-fried Guinness and deep-fried tequila shots, but the fried latte has actually changed us, renewing our faith in the potential of pumpkin spice even in light of products like Pumpkin Spice Pringles.

Not only that, but it’s surprisingly simple. All you have to do is soak either angel food or pound cake in the latte (pound will give you more pumpkin flavor), toss it into a skillet to fry and you’ve got the best new pumpkin spice invention anyone has come out with this fall. You can check out the full recipe here.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we have to pick up some ingredients at Starbucks.

