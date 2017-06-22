Infographic: Everything You Need To Know About Grilling Your Favorite Vegetables

This piece originally appeared on Fix.com.

Even though the stereotypical barbecue involves plates piled high with meat, more and more people are realizing that vegetables offer a healthy, delicious, and environmentally responsible option for the grill. Whether you're preparing some healthy yet tasty veggie sides to accompany more traditional fare, or planning an all-out vegetarian barbecue feast, the following guide will let you know which vegetables you should be considering, and which to steer clear of when putting together your barbecue shopping list.

We recommend asparagus, eggplant, corn, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and cabbage as good vegetables to start grilling with. They'll char up nicely and each has a texture suitable for the grill. Vegetables like cucumbers, celery, and leafy greens, on the other hand, should be avoided due to their high water content.

Each vegetable is unique, and requires its own special treatment when being prepared for the barbecue. Read on for tips and tricks for preparing and grilling some of our favorites. Our ideas and techniques will ensure simple and quick preparation with a delicious result. You can choose to prepare vegetables individually, or combine several in the form of delicious and colorful vegetable kebobs, which are a fun and engaging option even kids will enjoy.

So give the environment a break and embrace your inner herbivore this barbecue season; it's often far cheaper than eating meat, and just as you learned as a kid, vegetables are the building blocks of a healthy diet.