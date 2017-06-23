The Terror of Fully Loading a Baked Potato to Infinity

Adam Campbell-Schmitt
June 23, 2017

Salsa, chili, cheddar and broccoli soup—there’s pretty much nothing that can’t be delicious on top of a baked potato. But have we explored the further reaches of potato loading? Above Average created this commercial for Hank’s, where the fully-loaded baked potato might just send you into an existential crisis.

Cheese, sour cream and chives weren’t enough, so the founder’s son has decided to take fully-loading to the next level. After topping the potato with everything from kebabs to Pad Thai, the ultimate baked potato topping emerges to send us into an infinite tuber spiral. Watch, and expand your potato-loving mind.
 

