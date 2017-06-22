Ina Garten is Auctioning Off a Brunch for Charity

If you and your five friends have nearly 10,000 dollars to spare, Ina Garten could be cooking brunch for you next spring.

Supporting Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, the Barefoot Contessa star is offering a package that includes a delicious brunch at the historic 1770 House in East Hampton and a personal tour of her barn and gardens.

To bid, you simply have to a) make a lot of money and b) log on to CharityBuzz before the auction closes on Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM ET. How easy is that? Travel and accommodations aren't included, but time with Ina is obviously worth any additional expense.

If you win and I'm the one who told you about this opportunity, you're welcome. I know how you can re-pay me and I'll be sure to clear my schedule.