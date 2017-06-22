Impress Your Friends with Gorgeous Candy Terrariums

If you've always wanted your desserts to look like something straight out of an Anthropologie catalogue then these edible terrariums are about to make your dreams come true. That's right: these incredibly precious DIY terrariums from Heather Baird of Sprinkle Bakes are totally edible. Warning: consuming this much charming-ness may make you drop everything to get Zooey Deschanel bangs and learn how to play the ukulele.

Once you have the perfect glass jar to house your creation, there are three parts to the terrarium: the "ground," the "soil", and the "plants." The ground is super easy—all you've really got to do is throw in cacao nibs for the upper layer and premade chocolate rocks for the lower layer. The topsoil is where the real baking starts—you make chocolate cupcakes and crumble them over the gravel layer.

The candy clay though, is where you've really got to get fancy. Start by making a candy clay out of candy melts and corn syrup. Next, if you want the zigzagged edge of the "Hens and Chicks" succulent, you're going to need a fluted pastry wheel. To give them more interesting textures, powder them with purple dust and confectioners sugar. It’s a bit labor intensive, but, hey, this level of adorable-ness is worth the effort.

For full instructions on how to assemble your perfect little candy terrarium, check out the Etsy Blog.