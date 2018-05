It’s almost the fourth of July and that means one thing - grilling season is in full swing. One of our biggest BBQ issues is what to do with all the leftover hot dog buns. Instead of letting them go stale, we decided to douse them in melted butter and cinnamon sugar and then throw them on the grill. Scoop strawberry ice cream into the warm bun, drizzle with strawberry sauce and yellow whipped cream. Top it all off with gummies and you’ve got the perfect summer sundae.