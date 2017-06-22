Huy Fong Sriracha has made a lot of inroads as a condiment, but one thing has always been holding it back from reaching the heights of products like Heinz ketchup and French’s mustard: It’s never been available in those tiny single-serve packets we’re so used to seeing at fast food and takeout restaurants.

But as of today, that’s set to change. The entrepreneurs at Sriracha2Go—who previously were best known for selling sriracha bottles for your keychain—have teamed up with America’s most popular sriracha brand, Huy Fong, to begin selling the world’s first and only official Huy Fong Sriracha Packets.

Currently, boxes of the 5-gram personal-size packets are only available on Sriracha2Go’s website, with a 50-pack box running $14.99 and a 200-pack box going for $34.99.

However, the founders of Sriracha2Go say that it won’t be long before you start seeing these packets out in the wild. “We have already begun distributing the packets throughout the foodservice industry, and consumers can expect to see the packets in restaurants as early as next week,” cofounder Kyle Lewis told us. His partner Farbod Deylamian said the brand is already looking ahead as well. “We plan to ramp up distribution throughout the remainder of 2016 to continue our mission of making Sriracha as readily available as other core condiments,” he said via email.

Sriracha2Go seems to have reasons to be bullish. Back in September, the company announced a partnership with billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. And though sriracha-holding keychains are a cute novelty, getting actual Huy Fong packets in restaurants seems like a move that’s way overdue with plenty of growth potential.

Sounds like it’s time to toss out those ketchup packets that have been sitting at the bottom of your purse for the past two years and replace them with something a little bit spicier.

