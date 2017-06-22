Hurry! Order Your Ramen Burger to Ship Today and Today Only

You have until only 11:59 tonight to get one of Brooklyn’s unique food items through the mail. The Ramen Burger, which is mostly what it sounds like—a burger with buns made of fried ramen spools—debuted in Brooklyn in 2013 and immediately became a cult favorite with imitators popping up in other cities around the country. But if there isn’t a version near you, now is the chance to try one. In a trial run that ends tonight, the gourmet food shipper Goldbely is taking $8 online orders for the original Ramen Burgers (the same price as buying one in NYC). The company is even throwing in free shipping. Goldbely has made its name shipping sought-after foods all over the country. They have brought us pizza from Lou Malnati’s in Chicago, pastrami from Katz’s Deli in New York and truffles from Momofuku Milk Bar. So they’re pros and you shouldn’t end up with a soggy mess in a box. Assembly will be on the eater, as each package comes with two ramen buns, the burger (raw) and creator Keizo Shimamoto’s secret shoyu sauce.

Orders are limited to two per person and will arrive Friday, May 16. If you are interested in getting a Ramen Burger in the mail, keep an eye on Goldbely’s Twitter feed and Facebook page. Orders will be taken only following posts at random times throughout the day. No P.O. Boxes.

