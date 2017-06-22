How You Can Use Green Juice to Make Delicious Gazpacho

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.
It's no big secret that green juice has been wholly embraced as a healthy meal substitute, but for those of us who crave something more hearty and—dare we say it?—more fulfilling, here's the recipe for you. "Green juice is a great source of nutrients and can be used in everything from gazpacho to salad dressing," says Cynthia Sass, registered dietician and author of Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast ($20; amazon.com). Below, one of her doctor-approved recipes courtesy of Jeanine Donofrio of the beloved health food blog Love & Lemons. You'll get all the green juice benefits plus a little something more.
Cucumble Apple Green Gazpacho
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large English cucumber
- 1 small green apple
- 1 cup green juice (try Evolution Fresh Sweet Greens and Ginger)
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp sherry vinegar
- 3 small yellow tomatoes
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/4 cup blanched almonds or pine nuts
- Generous amount of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger (optional)
Directions
1. Blend all ingredients together.
2. Season liberally with salt and pepper and serve with a drizzle of olive oil.
RELATED: Why You Get That Post-Juice Cleanse Glow, and How to Keep It After You've Switched Back to Real Food
Two Cookie Recipes Straight From Taylor Swift
Need to Find a Green Juice While You're on the Go? There's an App for That