How You Can Use Green Juice to Make Delicious Gazpacho

It's no big secret that green juice has been wholly embraced as a healthy meal substitute, but for those of us who crave something more hearty and—dare we say it?—more fulfilling, here's the recipe for you. "Green juice is a great source of nutrients and can be used in everything from gazpacho to salad dressing," says Cynthia Sass, registered dietician and author of Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast ($20; amazon.com). Below, one of her doctor-approved recipes courtesy of Jeanine Donofrio of the beloved health food blog Love & Lemons. You'll get all the green juice benefits plus a little something more.

Cucumble Apple Green Gazpacho

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 large English cucumber
  • 1 small green apple
  • 1 cup green juice (try Evolution Fresh Sweet Greens and Ginger)
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp sherry vinegar
  • 3 small yellow tomatoes
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup blanched almonds or pine nuts
  • Generous amount of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger (optional)

Directions

1. Blend all ingredients together.

2. Season liberally with salt and pepper and serve with a drizzle of olive oil. 

