How to Turn Yesterday's Doughnuts into Today's French Toast

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Doughnuts are best bought by the dozen, but what self-respecting person is going to eat all 12? We can get through seven, eight tops. Fortunately Dale Talde has a way to save you the embarrassment of throwing out your extra doughnuts the next day: Turn them into French Toast. In this episode of Mad Genius Tips on the Road, Talde shows our own Ethan Fixell the proper way to griddle up your leftovers for a perfectly decadent brunch.

