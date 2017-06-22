How to Throw Your Own Pigs and Wigs Party

The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off today and the very best in the culinary world are converging on the Rocky Mountains to show off their skills and, of course, to party.

There will be plenty of bustling events to check out, but one we’re excited about is a late-night Nashville-inspired barbecue called Pigs and Wigs, at Ajax Tavern. Because if there are two things we love it’s pork and silly costumes. Now, a wig is not required for entry in Aspen, but if you want to throw your own porky party at home we recommend you institute that as part of the dress code. We also recommend these piggy recipes.

Appetizers:

Maple-Roasted Pork Spareribs

What, you’ve never had ribs as an appetizer before? Time to start.

Pancetta-Wrapped Peaches with Basil and Balsamic

In the summer there’s nothing better than pig and peaches together.

Salad:

Smoky Quinoa and Bacon Salad

What kind of pig party would it be without bacon in your salad?

Main Course:

Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork

Classic and easy to pull off.

Grilled Root Beer Pork Ribs

You probably thought one round of ribs was enough, didn’t you? Wrong.

Dessert:

Dulce de Leche, Coconut and Chocolate Chip Magic Bars

The magic is that they’re made with bacon.

To Drink:

An argument could be made for a bacon cocktail, but this much meat makes us want beer to go with it. When it comes to meaty beers, the Funky Buddha’s Maple Bacon Coffee Porter is as good as it gets.

And most importantly, no pigs and wigs party is complete without a mascot.

