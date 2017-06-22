How to Throw Your Own Pigs and Wigs Party

© Cedric Angeles
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off today and the very best in the culinary world are converging on the Rocky Mountains to show off their skills and, of course, to party.

There will be plenty of bustling events to check out, but one we’re excited about is a late-night Nashville-inspired barbecue called Pigs and Wigs, at Ajax Tavern. Because if there are two things we love it’s pork and silly costumes. Now, a wig is not required for entry in Aspen, but if you want to throw your own porky party at home we recommend you institute that as part of the dress code. We also recommend these piggy recipes.

Appetizers:

Maple-Roasted Pork Spareribs 
What, you’ve never had ribs as an appetizer before? Time to start.

Pancetta-Wrapped Peaches with Basil and Balsamic 
In the summer there’s nothing better than pig and peaches together.

Salad:

Smoky Quinoa and Bacon Salad 
What kind of pig party would it be without bacon in your salad?

Main Course:

Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork 
Classic and easy to pull off.

Grilled Root Beer Pork Ribs
You probably thought one round of ribs was enough, didn’t you? Wrong.

Dessert:

Dulce de Leche, Coconut and Chocolate Chip Magic Bars 
The magic is that they’re made with bacon.

To Drink:

An argument could be made for a bacon cocktail, but this much meat makes us want beer to go with it. When it comes to meaty beers, the Funky Buddha’s Maple Bacon Coffee Porter is as good as it gets.

And most importantly, no pigs and wigs party is complete without a mascot.

Related: Finally a Scientific Explanation for Why Bacon Smells so Good 
Sweet and Savory Bacon Dishes 
You Haven't Had Tacos Until You've Had Pig's Head Tacos

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up