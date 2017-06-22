How to Score a Coveted Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pie on eBay

Yes, Walmart is all sold out of everyone’s (really?) favorite new food item: Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pies. But if you’re willing to go the extra mile and pay the extra price, you can still score this week’s most discussed pie on the black market – or as less shady people call it, eBay.

But before you go onto eBay with mice button clicking fingers flying, you should make sure you’re getting the best possible deal. Depending on who you believe, pie prices are all over the place. Some are finding them “around $30 or $40,” some “as high as $50” and some even hitting “$60 each.” That’s a pretty big range for a pie that retails for $3.48.

So don’t just head over to eBay and grab the first $12,000 offer you see. The key is to look at the completed listings – and, more importantly, the auctions. These are the people who are actually bidding for the price of their pie instead of buying impulsively using the “Buy It Now” feature. An actual auction will best reflect what the market is willing to pay as opposed to buyers who are getting a good or bad deal based on a price set by a seller.

So what’s the true value of a Patti LaBelle Pie right now? Looking at all the auctions that have closed recently, with shipping included, it appears about $20 is a fair price for this dessert, though, pro tip, it looks like you can get a slightly better deal if you’re willing to buy in bulk or do your shopping really early in the morning (like 4am).

So there you go, trend addicts. Go grab your pies before this whole thing is as passé as the Harlem Shake. Come on! Stop pretending you don’t remember the Harlem Shake.

