How to Score a $3 Chipotle Burrito on Halloween

This piece originally appeared on Time.

Every Halloween, Chipotle has offered either $2 or $3 burritos to customers who show up in costumes, from 5:00 p.m. to close. This year, patrons can get a burrito for $3 if they show up wearing an “unnecessary addition” to their costumes. The website suggests examples like wearing a beard with a fairy costume or a ballet tutu with a vampire costume.

The promotion symbolizes the company’s stand against unnecessary additives and preservatives in foods, nearly six months after it became the first major restaurant chain to announce it had removed genetically modified ingredients from its entire menu.

While the promotion may just sound like an annual excuse to make the extremely corny pun “boo-rito,” the company has good intentions. Chipotle is pledging to put aside up to $1 million from the proceeds for its foundation, which promotes food literacy and sustainable farm practices.

