This Is How Reese Witherspoon Throws a Luncheon (With a Lot of Drinks)

Reese Witherspoon has become the latest celebrity to jump on the lifestyle brand bandwagon with her new site, Draper James. She oozes that Southern charm (she was born and raised in Louisiana) and has impeccable style, so launching a lifestyle brand was a pretty natural move.

To kick it off, she wrote an editorial explaining how to throw the perfect old­-fashioned Southern luncheon. The most important part, according to Witherspoon? The drinks. She went with plenty of fresh mint gimlets and sent everyone home with her favorite mint julep recipe, complete with their own mint julep cup. For non­drinkers, there was also sweet tea and iced chicory coffee.

Draper James, a combination of her grandparents’ names, launched this week. In addition to editorials focusing on hosting tips and Southernisms (“Say what you want about the South, but no one ever retires and moves up North”), it is also an e-­commerce site. Witherspoon told Women's Wear Daily that 40 precent of Draper James's products come straight out of the South. Her plan is to roll out five new collections each year. "I hope y'all love Draper James just as much as I do," Witherspoon says in a video introducing the site. "You only get one life, so let's make it pretty. Please." Pretty is fine, but it also helps if there are cocktails.

