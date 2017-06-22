How to Prepare for a Hangover

If you know that you have a big night of drinking ahead of you, follow Scar’s advice from The Lion King and be prepared. First, watch this video on Food & Wine in which chef Tim Love reveals his ultimate hangover cure. Then, stock up on everything you need to make your favorite hangover cure. That way you won’t have to painfully put on clothing and leave the safety of your house.
Here, 10 surefire hangover cures, complete with shopping lists.
(Note: These lists are made with the assumption that you already have butter, salt, pepper and other basic pantry and fridge staples on hand.)
The Cure: Bloody Mary
This potent, spice-packed Bloody Mary from New York City’s the Spotted Pig is even better if you make the mix the day before. That’s great news for hungover you, since the morning after, all you will have to do is pour in the vodka.
Shopping List:
- Piece of fresh horseradish root
- 1 lemon
- 32 ounces tomato juice
- Vodka
The Cure: BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich
Look, there on your plate! It’s a BLT! It’s a breakfast sandwich! It’s a grilled cheese! No! It’s all three and it’s here to save the day.
Shopping List:
- Bacon
- Monterey Jack cheese
- White bread
- 1 tomato
- Butter lettuce
- Eggs
The Cure: Baked Huevos Rancheros
Traditional huevos rancheros are fried eggs over tortillas, smothered in sauce and cheese. In this version, the eggs are baked on tortilla chips and cheese in a seasoned tomato sauce.
Shopping List:
- 1 onion
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 jalapeño
- Garlic
- One 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- Tortilla chips
- Eggs
- Monterey Jack cheese
The Cure: Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips
These quick, soft-scrambled eggs are served with potato chips instead of hash browns for an easy and complete breakfast.
Shopping List:
- Eggs
- 4 scallions
- Kettle-cooked potato chips
The Cure: Breakfast Burrito
For a healthy start to the day, make these lightened breakfast burritos with turkey bacon, feta cheese and veggies.
Shopping List:
- 1 red onion
- Turkey bacon
- Baby spinach
- Cherry tomatoes
- Eggs
- Feta cheese
- Chives
- Whole-wheat tortillas
- Red leaf lettuce
The Cure: Cilantro-Celery Juice Punch
Yes, you will need to turn the juicer on for this drink—but it will all be worth it when you take a cleansing sip of this zippy juice.
Shopping List:
- Piece of fresh ginger
- Bunch of cilantro
- 1 Granny Smith apple
- Celery
- 1 lemon
The Cure: Grilled Cheese Sandwich
This sandwich is made with the perfect blend of cheese for maximum gooiness.
Shopping List:
- Andouille sausages
- Extra-sharp orange cheddar cheese
- Sourdough bread
- Monterey Jack cheese
- Cornichons
The Cure: Lola Burgers
Part hamburger, part breakfast sandwich, this is the ultimate cure for meat lovers.
Shopping List:
- Thick-cut bacon
- 1½ pounds mixed ground sirloin and chuck
- Smoked cheddar cheese
- Eggs
- English muffins
- Pickled cocktail onions
The Cure: Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeno Tacos
These cheesy breakfast tacos are like mini quesadillas.
Shopping List:
- 4 jalapeños
- Thick-cut bacon
- Shredded smoked Gouda cheese
- Shredded asadero or Monterey Jack cheese
- Grated Cotija cheese or ricotta salata
- Corn tortillas
- Salsa verde
- Sour Cream
The Cure: Banger & Egg Sandwiches
This messy, satisfying sandwich is like a classic English breakfast on toast.
Shopping List:
- Potato bread
- Sharp cheddar cheese
- Flat-leaf parsley
- Country sausages
- 2 plum tomatoes
- Eggs
