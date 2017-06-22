How to Prepare for a Hangover

Justine Sterling
June 22, 2017

If you know that you have a big night of drinking ahead of you, follow Scar’s advice from The Lion King and be prepared. First, watch this video on Food & Wine in which chef Tim Love reveals his ultimate hangover cure. Then, stock up on everything you need to make your favorite hangover cure. That way you won’t have to painfully put on clothing and leave the safety of your house.

Here, 10 surefire hangover cures, complete with shopping lists.

(Note: These lists are made with the assumption that you already have butter, salt, pepper and other basic pantry and fridge staples on hand.)

The Cure: Bloody Mary

This potent, spice-packed Bloody Mary from New York City’s the Spotted Pig is even better if you make the mix the day before. That’s great news for hungover you, since the morning after, all you will have to do is pour in the vodka.

Shopping List:  

  • Piece of fresh horseradish root
  • 1 lemon
  • 32 ounces tomato juice
  • Vodka

The Cure: BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich

Look, there on your plate! It’s a BLT! It’s a breakfast sandwich! It’s a grilled cheese! No! It’s all three and it’s here to save the day.

Shopping List:  

  • Bacon
  • Monterey Jack cheese
  • White bread
  • 1 tomato
  • Butter lettuce
  • Eggs

The Cure: Baked Huevos Rancheros

Traditional huevos rancheros are fried eggs over tortillas, smothered in sauce and cheese. In this version, the eggs are baked on tortilla chips and cheese in a seasoned tomato sauce.

Shopping List:  

  • 1 onion
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 jalapeño
  • Garlic
  • One 15-ounce can tomato sauce
  • Tortilla chips
  • Eggs
  • Monterey Jack cheese

The Cure: Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips

These quick, soft-scrambled eggs are served with potato chips instead of hash browns for an easy and complete breakfast.

Shopping List:  

  • Eggs
  • 4 scallions
  • Kettle-cooked potato chips

The Cure: Breakfast Burrito

For a healthy start to the day, make these lightened breakfast burritos with turkey bacon, feta cheese and veggies.

Shopping List:  

  • 1 red onion
  • Turkey bacon
  • Baby spinach
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Eggs
  • Feta cheese
  • Chives
  • Whole-wheat tortillas
  • Red leaf lettuce

The Cure: Cilantro-Celery Juice Punch

Yes, you will need to turn the juicer on for this drink—but it will all be worth it when you take a cleansing sip of this zippy juice.

Shopping List:  

  • Piece of fresh ginger
  • Bunch of cilantro
  • 1 Granny Smith apple
  • Celery
  • 1 lemon

The Cure: Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This sandwich is made with the perfect blend of cheese for maximum gooiness.

Shopping List:  

  • Andouille sausages
  • Extra-sharp orange cheddar cheese
  • Sourdough bread
  • Monterey Jack cheese
  • Cornichons

The Cure: Lola Burgers

Part hamburger, part breakfast sandwich, this is the ultimate cure for meat lovers.

Shopping List:  

  • Thick-cut bacon
  • 1½ pounds mixed ground sirloin and chuck
  • Smoked cheddar cheese
  • Eggs
  • English muffins
  • Pickled cocktail onions

The Cure: Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeno Tacos

These cheesy breakfast tacos are like mini quesadillas.

Shopping List:  

  • 4 jalapeños
  • Thick-cut bacon
  • Shredded smoked Gouda cheese
  • Shredded asadero or Monterey Jack cheese
  • Grated Cotija cheese or ricotta salata
  • Corn tortillas
  • Salsa verde
  • Sour Cream

The Cure: Banger & Egg Sandwiches

This messy, satisfying sandwich is like a classic English breakfast on toast.

Shopping List:  

  • Potato bread
  • Sharp cheddar cheese
  • Flat-leaf parsley
  • Country sausages
  • 2 plum tomatoes
  • Eggs

