How to Prepare for a Hangover

If you know that you have a big night of drinking ahead of you, follow Scar’s advice from The Lion King and be prepared. First, watch this video on Food & Wine in which chef Tim Love reveals his ultimate hangover cure. Then, stock up on everything you need to make your favorite hangover cure. That way you won’t have to painfully put on clothing and leave the safety of your house.

Here, 10 surefire hangover cures, complete with shopping lists.

(Note: These lists are made with the assumption that you already have butter, salt, pepper and other basic pantry and fridge staples on hand.)

The Cure: Bloody Mary

This potent, spice-packed Bloody Mary from New York City’s the Spotted Pig is even better if you make the mix the day before. That’s great news for hungover you, since the morning after, all you will have to do is pour in the vodka.

Shopping List:

Piece of fresh horseradish root

1 lemon

32 ounces tomato juice

Vodka

Look, there on your plate! It’s a BLT! It’s a breakfast sandwich! It’s a grilled cheese! No! It’s all three and it’s here to save the day.

Shopping List:

Bacon

Monterey Jack cheese

White bread

1 tomato

Butter lettuce

Eggs

The Cure: Baked Huevos Rancheros

Traditional huevos rancheros are fried eggs over tortillas, smothered in sauce and cheese. In this version, the eggs are baked on tortilla chips and cheese in a seasoned tomato sauce.

Shopping List:

1 onion

1 green bell pepper

1 jalapeño

Garlic

One 15-ounce can tomato sauce

Tortilla chips

Eggs

Monterey Jack cheese

The Cure: Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips

These quick, soft-scrambled eggs are served with potato chips instead of hash browns for an easy and complete breakfast.

Shopping List:

Eggs

4 scallions

Kettle-cooked potato chips

The Cure: Breakfast Burrito

For a healthy start to the day, make these lightened breakfast burritos with turkey bacon, feta cheese and veggies.

Shopping List:

1 red onion

Turkey bacon

Baby spinach

Cherry tomatoes

Eggs

Feta cheese

Chives

Whole-wheat tortillas

Red leaf lettuce

Yes, you will need to turn the juicer on for this drink—but it will all be worth it when you take a cleansing sip of this zippy juice.

Shopping List:

Piece of fresh ginger

Bunch of cilantro

1 Granny Smith apple

Celery

1 lemon

The Cure: Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This sandwich is made with the perfect blend of cheese for maximum gooiness.

Shopping List:

Andouille sausages

Extra-sharp orange cheddar cheese

Sourdough bread

Monterey Jack cheese

Cornichons

The Cure: Lola Burgers

Part hamburger, part breakfast sandwich, this is the ultimate cure for meat lovers.

Shopping List:

Thick-cut bacon

1½ pounds mixed ground sirloin and chuck

Smoked cheddar cheese

Eggs

English muffins

Pickled cocktail onions

These cheesy breakfast tacos are like mini quesadillas.

Shopping List:

4 jalapeños

Thick-cut bacon

Shredded smoked Gouda cheese

Shredded asadero or Monterey Jack cheese

Grated Cotija cheese or ricotta salata

Corn tortillas

Salsa verde

Sour Cream

This messy, satisfying sandwich is like a classic English breakfast on toast.

Shopping List:

Potato bread

Sharp cheddar cheese

Flat-leaf parsley

Country sausages

2 plum tomatoes

Eggs

Related: Mutant Worms May Contain a Secret Hangover Cure

Eradicating Your Hangover "My Way" in Nashville

This Bizarre Trick Aims to Stop Your Hangover Before it Starts