This Is How Much Peanut Butter You Get From Every Reese’s

When it comes to Reese’s candies, it’s always been about the peanut butter. Sure, you need the chocolate around the outside so you can handle them without making your hands gross, but without that delicious peanut butter, you might as well have just picked up a Hershey bar.

So one Reese’s-obsessed Redditor decided to break down the peanut-butter-to-chocolate ratio in nine different varieties of the brand’s candy—for scientific purposes, we assume. Using a scalpel, he carefully dissected the peanut butter goodness from Reese’s large cups, eggs, hearts, pumpkins, king size, snack size, small hearts, miniatures and minis (why there are miniatures and minis, we don’t know). Then with the help of a ruler and a scale, he determined the percentage of peanut butter in each treat.

What did he discover? Well, if you want to get the most peanut bang for your buck, go with Reese’s Peanut Butter Heart. It has 60.34 percent peanut butter to chocolate. The egg is a close second, at 59.5 percent.

In a sad twist of irony, however, even though the normal heart tops the list, the small heart finishes dead last. A Reese’s Small Heart only contains 19.3 percent peanut butter. In some countries, I don’t think you’d legally be allowed to call that a peanut butter candy.

For the record, a good old-fashioned King Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is 53.96 percent peanut butter—which seems like a pretty solid 50-50 balance. Though that’s assuming you don’t dip your peanut butter cups in peanut butter. (And who would do that? That’s disgusting!) But just for the record, you could totally do that. Not that I’ve tried. But I’ve totally tried.

Related: Why Your Takeout Won't Fool the Thai Tasting Robot

This Curried Rice Bowl Will Warm You Up and Knock Out a Cold

Scientists Know What is So Special About Indian Food