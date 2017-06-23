How to Make Your Own Star Wars Gummies

If you're a true Star Wars fan, chances are you've already shelled out over 40 bucks to get IMAX 3-D tickets to The Force Awakens on December 17th. That's a big investment in what's (hopefully) going to be a good movie that will (hopefully) lead to a few more good movies. So as we prepare to spend upwards of $125 in the coming years on Lucasfilm/Disney properties alone, why should we have to pony up nine dollars for a tiny box of Angry Birds gummy candies at the concession stand? As a wise, goldfish-looking man once said, "It's a trap!"

Thankfully YouTuber The King of Random is here to show you how to choose your own destiny and use Star Wars themed ice cube trays to whip up a batch of custom candies faster than you can complete the Kessel Run. In the above, you can see how easy it is to just melt down gummy bears and repurpose their deliciousness as R2-D2 and Han Solo in carbonite treats. But for those who believe cheating with pre-existing gummies leads to the Dark Side, an accompanying video from The King's experiment with stackable Lego candies gives us a very simple gummy recipe of Jell-O, gelatin and corn syrup. True enthusiasts could also take the extra step of making molds in silicone from their valuable, collectible figurines, but that would require opening the packaging. The important thing is that you can now eat a Stormtrooper's helmet in any flavor you wish, instead of that bantha fodder they serve at the movies.

