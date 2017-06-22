How to Make a Tiny BBQ Grill Out of an Altoids Tin

Problem: After weeks at sea, you drift ashore on a strange deserted island. Starving, you immediately scour the area for food. Unfortunately, all you discover are miniature uncooked hotdogs and hamburgers. What do you do? Pull the Altoids tin out of your pocket and construct a tiny barbecue grill, of course.

The occasionally helpful site Instructables has a seven-step process for constructing such a tiny, makeshift grill. All you need: an Altoids tin, some screws and nuts and a couple computer fan guard. (Did I mention in my deserted island example above that you also have your desktop computer with you?) The final product is about 3 inches in diameter, the perfect size for about one single briquette of coal.

Unfortunately, the process is a bit more complicated than it sounds (beyond the whole desktop computer thing). Instructables recommends tools include tin snips, a drill and a Dremel tool with a cutting wheel. I don’t even know what that last one is, and I took a whole semester of shop class in middle school. But if you do put in the time, the final product is very cool-looking and supposedly relatively practical, “capable of cooking a full-size hot dog (cut down to size) or smaller hamburger patties with ease.”

Now all you need is some really horrible breath to help you get through all those Altoids.

Related: Watch Popcorn Kernels Exploding in Slo Mo

Dispensing Candy from Your Fridge's Ice Maker is Sheer Internet Brilliance

World's First Space Whiskey is About to Come Back to Earth