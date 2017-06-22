How to Make Talde’s Pretzel Dumplings

We’ve always said that the one thing missing from our pretzels was a delicious pork and chive filling. That’s where Dale Talde comes in. His pretzel dumplings are one of the most popular things on the menu at his eponymous Talde restaurant and they’re actually quite easy to make. The secret is just boiling them with a little baking soda. In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips on the Road he shows our own Ethan Fixell all the details.

