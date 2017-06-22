This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.
It's so easy to make your own hot sauce: Just lightly cook chiles in seasonings, and blend. That's all there is to it. And don't get us wrong — we love the bottled stuff, too.
Homemade Sriracha
Serves 16 (serving size: 1 tablespoon)
Total time: 40 Minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups (about 8 ounces whole) red chiles, such as Fresno, serrano, and/or jalapeño, in any ratio, split and seeded
- 1/2 cup garlic cloves (about 10 peeled)
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 cup hot water
Preparation
Combine chiles, garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar in a small saucepan. Cover and heat gently, as if to steep, over very low heat for 30 minutes.
Add chile mixture and 1/4 cup hot water to a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth, adding more hot water if necessary.
Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for 7 to 10 days. If sauce separates, give it a good stir or shake.
VARIATION
Fiery Hot Green "Sriracha": Nothing like the real thing, but searingly spicy and tangier. Preheat broiler to high. Place 8 ounces whole jalapeños and 1 (1/2-inch-thick) onion slice on a baking sheet; coat with cooking spray. Broil 5 minutes; turn vegetables. Add 4 garlic cloves; broil 5 minutes. Wrap mixture tightly in foil. Let stand 20 minutes. Peel and seed peppers. Place peppers, onion, garlic, 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, 1/4 cup water, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a blender; process until smooth.
