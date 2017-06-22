How to Make a Shark-Shaped Watermelon Fruit Bowl

Shark Week may have just ended but we can’t let it go just yet, not when there’s an opportunity to carve up some summer fruit in a shark-y homage.

One instructables user recently tossed up a 13 step plan for making a perfect “Watermelon Shark” featuring all the fixin’s including a blue Jell-O base that makes it look like your shark is in water and extra gummy fishes to give your shark some seafaring friends.

Granted, 13 steps is a lot of steps. And getting the teeth right takes some delicate work with a paring knife. If you can’t manage a Halloween pumpkin with anything besides some unevenly square eyes this project might not be for you.

In that case, I have a two-step procedure for making a watermelon full of vodka. 1) Poke a hole in a watermelon. 2) Put vodka in a watermelon. The end. Sharks can be a real pain in the ass anyway.

