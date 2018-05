Who says you need fancy appliances to cook a delicious meal? As part of our series with Spoon University, The College Try, Daniel Holzman of the Meatball Shop uses some aluminum foil, an iron and a bit of duct tape as his tools to cook up a batch of soft scrambled eggs. A little unorthodox. A lot delicious. And best of all, you end up with totally wrinkle-free eggs.

