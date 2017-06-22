How to Make Nutella Lasagna

You've heard of the Cronut...but have you heard of Nutellasagna? It's another of the Frankenstein foods that involves taking two delicious things and smashing them together. In this case: lasagna, with a Nutella twist! This combination was the brainchild of Robicelli's a bakery in the neighborhood of Bay Ridge, in Brooklyn, New York. Their creation includes layers of lasagna noodles, chocolate chunks/chips, cannoli custard, marshmallows, and of course Nutella. My curiosity was too much to handle, so I recreated this intense dessert. Check out the video to see how it went!

Make it yourself using this Food & Wine recipe for cannoli cream

