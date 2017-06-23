How to Make Leftover Stuffing Egg Rolls

We love a good leftovers sandwich after turkey day as much as anyone, but there are other uses for Thanksgiving stuffing besides putting it between two slices of our bread. Friend of FWx Dennis Prescott thinks frying it is an excellent idea, not only in this day-after-Thanksgiving poutine, but as egg rolls too.

It couldn’t be simpler to do: just put a couple of spoonfuls of stuffing into a wonton wrapper, paint the edges with a little water, roll it up and fry it at 325 degrees for about two minutes on each side. Hit them with a little Thanksgiving gravy and you’ve got one heck of a cure for the weekend munchies. Check out the video to see the technique in action.

