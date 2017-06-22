How to Make Hot Pockets at Home with Roti

Some people might say there is no way to improve on the nostalgic perfection of the pizza pocket. Dale Talde is not one of those people. In this episode Mad Genius Tips on the road he shows Ethan Fixell how to use roti (Indian flatbread) as a delicious substitute for puff pastry to make a Hot Pocket-esque pepperoni pouch and a handheld apple pie perfect for fall.

