How to Make Gourmet Tacos From Scratch in an Easy-Bake Oven

Easy-Bake Ovens are just toys, right? Not according to YouTube cooking gurus the Brothers Green. Not only do they use the plastic appliance to make a delicious-looking taco, but the entire thing is made from scratch—corn tortilla, avocado salsa, cilantro crema and, yes, the steak, which is cooked for about 20 minutes under the oven's heating element. Topping it off with runny egg, the results are so appetizing you'll want to dig up your old Easy-Bake from your parents' attic and get cooking.

