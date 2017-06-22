How to Make the Double Cheeseburger of Your Dreams

Everyone needs a burger recipe in their repertoire they can pull off quickly, looks impressive and tastes delicious. I can guarantee on reasonably good authority that if you make this one for your friends, your house will quickly become their new favorite burger joint.

Double Cheeseburger with Fried Shoestring Onions

Makes 4 double cheeseburgers

Fried Shoestring Onions

2 onions

2 ½ cups buttermilk

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Juice of 1 Lemon

Canola Oil

Peel and thinly slice two onions.

Place in a medium bowl, and cover with buttermilk. Soak the onions for about an hour in the fridge.

Heat 2 inches of canola oil to 350 degrees using a deep-fry thermometer.

Combine flour, garlic, chili, cayenne, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Working in batches, add the onions and dredge in the flour mixture.

Carefully drop the onions in the oil and fry, about a cup at a time, until nice and golden.

Remove with a slotted spoon and place the fried onions on paper towel to absorb any excess oil.

Squeeze the lemon juice over the onions.

Burger

2 lbs ground chuck (preferably organic and from your local butcher)

4 brioche buns

1 ball mozzarella

1 tablespoon butter

Salt & pepper

Preheat your oven to 350.

Shape your beef into ¼ lb patties (you should have 8 total) that are just wider than the base of your bun. Place a thumbprint in the center of each patty to help stop the beef from shrinking.

Season both sides of the patties with salt and pepper.

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large pan or skillet over medium heat.

Cook your burgers for 3-4 minutes on each side (you may have to work in batches).

When your burgers are done, top each patty with a mozzarella, a second patty and another piece of cheese.

Place your burgers on a baking sheet and bake in the oven until the cheese has melted.

Top with onions.

