How to Make Croffles — Croissant Waffles

I love waffles for a special occasion weekend breakfast because they have all those nooks and crannies that catch the maple syrup or anything delicious you want to put on top. But to only take out the waffle iron every once and a while seems like a shame! You might think the waffle iron is a one-trick-pony...but there are so many other things you can do with it. You may have seen the waffle-shapped hash browns or pizza at various foodie sites, but have you seen the croffle?!!

A croffle is the marriage of two of my favorite breakfast items: the croissant and the waffle. The best thing about this happy combination? It's CRAZY EASY. Like, even easier than waffles. All you do is take some thawed puff pastry (available at a grocery store near you) and press it in the waffle iron for 4-5 minutes. If you're like me and prefer pain au chocolat to a plain croissant, then just add some chocolate chips. Watch the video to see how simple and delicious the croffle can be.

You can find more great FWx food experiments right this way.

NOTE: If you're into doing things the old fashioned way you can use Food & Wine's recipe for croissant dough here.

