How to Make Cricket Pad Thai

Entomophagy (eating insects) has been touted as the future of high-protein food. This simpy and delicious Pad Thai is protein-packed with crickets!

Ingredients

10 ounces dried rice stick noodles

1/4 cup fish sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

5 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 cup crickets (prepared properly)

3-4 cloves garlic

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup scallions, finely chopped

2 cups bean sprouts

1/4 cup chopped peanuts

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions

1. Combine the fish sauce, soy sauce, lime juice and sugar in a bowl and blend well.

2. Pour oil into a skillet over medium-high heat and scramble the eggs.

3. Remove eggs and set aside in bowl or on plate.

4. Add garlic and scallions and fry until soft. Add sauce mixture, crickets and eggs back into the skillet, and warm thoroughly.

5. Cook rice noodles and add to the skillet. Add in bean sprouts and toss thoroughly, being careful not to break the noodles. Top with peanuts, cilantro, and garnish with a lime wedge.

This recipe and video originally appeared on MyRecipes.