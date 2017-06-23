How to Make a Cinnamon Sugar-Coated Grilled Cheese

Audrey Mirabito
June 23, 2017

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Cinnamon toast breakfast + classic grilled cheese lunch = the ultimate sweet and savory brunch. This cinnamon sugar white cheddar grilled cheese is unlike anything you’ve ever heard of.

Your palate will never be more confused and satisfied at the same time.


Photo by Audrey Mirabito

Cinnamon Sugar Grilled Cheese

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 3-5 minutes

Total Time: About 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices bread
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 slices white cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine softened butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Mix together.


GIF by Audrey Mirabito

2. Spread the mixture over two pieces of bread. Flip, and then spread on the other sides.


GIF by Audrey Mirabito

3. Place one slice of bread over a heated pan.


GIF by Audrey Mirabito

4. Add two slices of cheese, then place the second slice of bread on top.


GIF by Audrey Mirabito

5. Cover for 2 minutes, or until the cheese begins to melt. 


GIF by Audrey Mirabito

6. Flip, and cook the other side of bread until golden brown.


GIF by Audrey Mirabito

7. Slice diagonally, obviously, and dig in.


GIF by Audrey Mirabito

Inspired by The Pioneer Woman.

Related: Toaster Oven French Toast
Apple and Brie Grilled Cheese
Savory Monkey Breakfast Bread

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up