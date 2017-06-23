How to Make a Cinnamon Sugar-Coated Grilled Cheese

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.
Cinnamon toast breakfast + classic grilled cheese lunch = the ultimate sweet and savory brunch. This cinnamon sugar white cheddar grilled cheese is unlike anything you’ve ever heard of.
Your palate will never be more confused and satisfied at the same time.
Photo by Audrey Mirabito
Cinnamon Sugar Grilled Cheese
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 3-5 minutes
Total Time: About 10 minutes
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
- 2 slices bread
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 slices white cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. In a bowl, combine softened butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Mix together.
GIF by Audrey Mirabito
2. Spread the mixture over two pieces of bread. Flip, and then spread on the other sides.
GIF by Audrey Mirabito
3. Place one slice of bread over a heated pan.
GIF by Audrey Mirabito
4. Add two slices of cheese, then place the second slice of bread on top.
GIF by Audrey Mirabito
5. Cover for 2 minutes, or until the cheese begins to melt.
GIF by Audrey Mirabito
6. Flip, and cook the other side of bread until golden brown.
GIF by Audrey Mirabito
7. Slice diagonally, obviously, and dig in.
GIF by Audrey Mirabito
Inspired by The Pioneer Woman.
Related: Toaster Oven French Toast
Apple and Brie Grilled Cheese
Savory Monkey Breakfast Bread