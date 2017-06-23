How to Make a Cinnamon Sugar-Coated Grilled Cheese

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Cinnamon toast breakfast + classic grilled cheese lunch = the ultimate sweet and savory brunch. This cinnamon sugar white cheddar grilled cheese is unlike anything you’ve ever heard of.

Your palate will never be more confused and satisfied at the same time.

Cinnamon Sugar Grilled Cheese

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 3-5 minutes

Total Time: About 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

2 slices bread

2 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 slices white cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine softened butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Mix together.

2. Spread the mixture over two pieces of bread. Flip, and then spread on the other sides.

3. Place one slice of bread over a heated pan.

4. Add two slices of cheese, then place the second slice of bread on top.

5. Cover for 2 minutes, or until the cheese begins to melt.

6. Flip, and cook the other side of bread until golden brown.

7. Slice diagonally, obviously, and dig in.



Inspired by The Pioneer Woman.

