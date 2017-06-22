How to Make Chocolate Bacon Shot Glasses, When You’ve Run Out of Everything Else to Make with Bacon

Bacon has been used for many things—burrito wrapper, lottery prize (take that, billion-dollar Powerball jackpot), undergarment that will ensure you never have sex again—but to the best of our knowledge, no one has ever tried using it as a drinking vessel. Until now. New food blogger Through the Eyes of My Belly made chocolate bacon shot glasses for all your…sweet and savory drinking needs?

The process of shaping the glasses is relatively simple: Cut an empty paper towel roll to your desired shot glass height (we know some of you probably want double bacon shooters), cover it in foil and wrap your mold in bacon. From there, just bake it in the oven at 375 for 20 to 30 minutes.

The really crazy touch, though, is the chocolate liner. TEMB melted some chocolate in a double boiler, then spooned and spread it all around the inside of her bacon cup before chilling for an hour. She suggests drinking a little Kahlua, but there are surely plenty of bacon cocktails out there you could fill the shooters with as well.

For complete, photographic instructions, head over to Through the Eyes of My Belly. And if you haven’t gotten your fill of crazy things to do with bacon, we’ve collected enough of them to make sure no facet of your life will ever lack cured pork again.

