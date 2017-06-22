How to Make Butternut Squash Dinner Rolls to Perk Up Your Next Dinner Party

There is nothing better than fresh bread, warm and pillowy straight from the oven. But we wanted to find a secret ingredient for our next baking session. Enter butternut squash to add a sweet, rich twist to our regular dinner rolls. Our own Katie Quinn opened up her kitchen to give this new addition a try.

Check out the video for step by step instructions on how to make this great addition to your next dinner party and find the complete recipe here.

For more of Katie’s food experiments check out the rest of her videos and follow her on Facebook.

Related: 9 Ways to Make Bread in Your Slowcooker

Christina Tosi's Tips for Making Dessert with Booze

This Oven Inside Your Oven Could Be the Best Way to Bake Bread