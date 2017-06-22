How to Make Buckeyes, the Official Snack of Ohio State Fans

Both of my roommates hail from Oregon and I am an Ohioan, so tonight’s NCAA football championship game is a bit of an issue at my apartment. As I am outnumbered, I decided that the most logical thing to do in preparation for tonight would be to make a double batch of buckeyes, the almost-but-not-quite-official candy of Ohio whose creation dates back to the early 20th century.

Buckeyes are the chestnut-like nuts from which Ohio derives its state tree and its college football mascot, Brutus Buckeye. Although real buckeyes are poisonous to humans, buckeye candy is an addictive confection of peanut butter fudge balls dipped in chocolate. They’re perfect as both a game-day snack and an apartment decoration to annoy any Oregon fans you might be living with.

Buckeyes

Servings: Makes approximately 60 buckeyes

Active: 1 hour

Total: 2 hours, including chilling time

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

1 cup butter, softened

6 cups powdered sugar

4 cups chocolate chips, for dipping

1. In a large bowl, soften the butter and mix with the peanut butter and powdered sugar until smooth. Form 1-inch balls of dough and place on cookie sheets lined with wax paper.

2. Insert a toothpick into the top of each ball and freeze for 30 minutes, or until firm.

3. Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or microwave at short intervals until smooth.

4. Use the toothpicks to dip each peanut butter ball into the melted chocolate, coating about three-fourths of each ball to resemble real buckeyes. Return to the wax paper-covered cookie sheets, remove toothpicks and smooth over holes. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving and store in an airtight container.

